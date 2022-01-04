ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Piraeus Bank agrees to sell bad shipping loans to Davidson Kempner unit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftMO8_0dcChnPG00

ATHENS (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, one of Greece’s four largest lenders, said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to sell a portfolio of non-performing shipping loans to an entity affiliated with Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

The agreed price will be about 53% of the portfolio’s gross book value of 400 million euros ($452 million), the bank said.

The sale of the portfolio, dubbed project Dory, is subject to approval by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, a shareholder in Piraeus Bank, the lender said.

The transaction will reduce Piraeus Bank’s ratio of non-performing exposures to about 15% from 16% at the end of September 2021 and increase its NPE coverage ratio to about 40% from 39%.

The sale’s expected capital impact will be around minus 20 basis points versus the bank’s end-September total capital ratio.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Chinese banks face slower loan growth

Chinese banks have rushed to meet the state’s annual credit limit by buying low-risk financial products rather than issuing loans. Increasing demand for acceptance of bankers guaranteed by issuers and technically classified as loans has reduced interest banks paid to nearly 0% in the second half of December 2021. On December 23, 2021, it reached a record low of 0.007%.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Alpha Bank agrees sale of bad loan portfolio to Hoist Finance

ATHENS (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four biggest lenders, said on Tuesday it entered into a binding agreement with Hoist Finance AB to sell non-performing loans with a book value of 1.3 billion euros ($1.47 billion). The Orbit portfolio relates to retail unsecured non-performing loans with the sale...
CREDITS & LOANS
Insurance Journal

Vienna Insurance Agrees to Share Ownership of Hungary Unit to Save Aegon Deal

Vienna Insurance Group AG agreed to share ownership of its Hungarian operations with a state investment fund after months of negotiations, in order to salvage an 830 million-euro ($941 million) deal to buy regional assets from Aegon NV. The insurer will allow state-owned Corvinus Nemzetkozi Befektetesi Zrt. to buy a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Greece#Shipping#Piraeus Bank
Reuters

Doha Bank secures $762.5 million syndicated loan

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Doha Bank (DOBK.QA) said on Monday it had secured a three-year $762.5 million syndicated loan coordinated by Mizuho (8411.T) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) for general corporate and working capital purposes. A group of 16 banks offered the loan, which can be extended by an additional...
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

Chinese banks' bad-loan ratio at 1.89% as of end-Nov, says regulator

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China banking institutions saw their combined bad-loan ratio stand at 1.89% at end of November, the sector's regulator said in Beijing on Thursday. The outstanding property loans by the end of November increased 8.4% compared to the same period last year, the regulator added. Reporting...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
sanatogapost.com

Customers Bank Starts Technology, Venture Banking Unit

PHOENIXVILLE PA – The start of a national technology and venture banking group, which intends to serve early, growth, and late-stage technology companies, was announced Monday (Jan. 3, 2022) by Customers Bank. It operates branch offices in Phoenixville and Kimberton, as well as elsewhere in southeastern Pennsylvania and several other states.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Benzinga

ReneSola Power Agrees To Sell 12 MW Of Projects In Spain

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) has agreed to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is a share purchase agreement with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazilian brokerage XP to buy Credit Suisse-backed Banco Modal

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc (XP.O) said on Friday it would buy a stake of up to a 100% in investment platform Banco Modal S.A. (MODL11.SA), which is backed by Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), valuing it at $528.5 million in an all-share deal. The proposed deal amount offers...
BUSINESS
kirklandreporter.com

2022’s Best Personal Loans For Bad Credit| Top Online Direct Lenders For Emergency Loans & No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval|Get Instant Bad Credit Loans & Payday Loans Near Me

What’s the matter? Did you get lost in the labyrinth of applications, banks, papers, and calculators? Well, we’ve been there. Just so you know, you don’t have to be an economy expert every time you’re low on cash, or you just need a vacation. Whatever is the reason why you need money, finding a suitable lender can be tricky since it seems like every other person lends cash.
CREDITS & LOANS
NJBIZ

Conduent agrees to sell Midas business for $340M

Business process services provider Conduent Inc. said Jan. 4 that it agreed to sell its Midas Suite of Solutions to Houston-based symplr for $340 million in cash. The Midas assets include patient safety, quality, and advanced analytics solutions, including DataVision and Statit, supporting approximately 2,200 health care facilities. The operations generated $72 million in revenue over the course of 2020, according to Conduent.
BUSINESS
bigeasymagazine.com

Very Bad Credit Loans Direct Lender- Review update

We all are familiar with the fact that there are a variety of loans. Among all of them the most common is unsecured personal loans that have fundamental basis in every aspect. There are a huge number of Very bad credit loans direct lender that are highly effective for the people with low credit score range.
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

Reuters

268K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy