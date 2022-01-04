This Is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 51,308 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,246 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Smith is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sebastian County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,131 infections in Sebastian County, or 18,932 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Sebastian County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Fort Smith area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 325 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sebastian County, compared to 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Smith metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sebastian County, AR
|18,932
|24,131
|325
|414
|2
|Crawford County, AR
|18,256
|11,405
|304
|190
|3
|Le Flore County, OK
|17,428
|8,698
|188
|94
|4
|Sequoyah County, OK
|17,104
|7,074
|227
|94
