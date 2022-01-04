ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChmWX00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 51,308 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,246 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Smith is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sebastian County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,131 infections in Sebastian County, or 18,932 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sebastian County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Fort Smith area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 325 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sebastian County, compared to 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Smith metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sebastian County, AR 18,932 24,131 325 414
2 Crawford County, AR 18,256 11,405 304 190
3 Le Flore County, OK 17,428 8,698 188 94
4 Sequoyah County, OK 17,104 7,074 227 94

