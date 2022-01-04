This Is the County in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 71,646 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,551 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Green Bay is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Oconto County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,747 infections in Oconto County, or 23,291 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Oconto County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Green Bay area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 234 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Oconto County, compared to 161 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Green Bay metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).