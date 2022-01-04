ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChkl500 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 191,585 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,676 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickens County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 29,362 infections in Pickens County, or 23,921 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickens County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Greenville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 411 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, compared to 353 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickens County, SC 23,921 29,362 411 505
2 Greenville County, SC 22,233 110,808 313 1,558
3 Anderson County, SC 19,912 39,027 414 811
4 Laurens County, SC 18,570 12,388 366 244

