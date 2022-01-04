This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,241,838 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,117 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,177 infections in Kaufman County, or 21,173 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 380 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 220 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

