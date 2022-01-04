This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,241,838 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,117 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,177 infections in Kaufman County, or 21,173 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 380 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 220 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Kaufman County, TX
|21,173
|25,177
|380
|452
|2
|Ellis County, TX
|20,940
|35,354
|290
|490
|3
|Parker County, TX
|19,814
|25,719
|274
|356
|4
|Rockwall County, TX
|19,718
|18,464
|241
|226
|5
|Tarrant County, TX
|18,901
|381,795
|248
|5,009
|6
|Johnson County, TX
|18,634
|30,462
|360
|589
|7
|Wise County, TX
|18,597
|12,021
|325
|210
|8
|Hood County, TX
|17,970
|10,225
|378
|215
|9
|Somervell County, TX
|17,809
|1,557
|297
|26
|10
|Dallas County, TX
|16,768
|433,707
|222
|5,755
|11
|Collin County, TX
|14,815
|139,904
|128
|1,212
|12
|Denton County, TX
|14,364
|115,923
|134
|1,085
|13
|Hunt County, TX
|12,512
|11,530
|343
|316
