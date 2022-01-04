ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChjsM00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,241,838 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,117 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,177 infections in Kaufman County, or 21,173 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 380 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 220 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Kaufman County, TX 21,173 25,177 380 452
2 Ellis County, TX 20,940 35,354 290 490
3 Parker County, TX 19,814 25,719 274 356
4 Rockwall County, TX 19,718 18,464 241 226
5 Tarrant County, TX 18,901 381,795 248 5,009
6 Johnson County, TX 18,634 30,462 360 589
7 Wise County, TX 18,597 12,021 325 210
8 Hood County, TX 17,970 10,225 378 215
9 Somervell County, TX 17,809 1,557 297 26
10 Dallas County, TX 16,768 433,707 222 5,755
11 Collin County, TX 14,815 139,904 128 1,212
12 Denton County, TX 14,364 115,923 134 1,085
13 Hunt County, TX 12,512 11,530 343 316

Comments / 5

Lillian Hill
3d ago

People need to realize that this virus is not going away. Stop listen to these politicians who's only interest is being elected for another term and money. At the rate that this virus is killing people it will be no one around to vote. EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED NOT THAT IT'S A CURE ALL BUT TO REDUCE THE DEATH TOTALS. WEAR A MASK AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE WHEN AROUND OTHER PEOPLE. IF WE TRY TO STAND TOGETHER WE MIGHT WIN THIS FIGHT AGAINST ONE ENEMY THE VIRUS THAT'S KILLING TOO MANY PEOPLE IN TEXAS.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy