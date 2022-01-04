ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

This Is the County in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChizd00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 69,012 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,637 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jackson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,336 infections in Jackson County, or 17,840 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jackson County than they are across all of the Gulfport area, however. There have been a total of 277 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jackson County, in line with 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jackson County, MS 17,840 25,336 277 393
2 Harrison County, MS 17,610 35,682 280 567
3 Hancock County, MS 17,135 7,994 283 132

