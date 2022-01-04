This Is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 34,114 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,659 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Longview, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Gregg County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,649 infections in Gregg County, or 15,911 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gregg County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Longview area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 475 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Gregg County, compared to 429 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Longview metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

