ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChgEB00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 77,921 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,656 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Shreveport-Bossier City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, De Soto Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,997 infections in De Soto Parish, or 18,361 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does De Soto Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Shreveport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 423 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in De Soto Parish, compared to 379 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 De Soto Parish, LA 18,361 4,997 423 115
2 Bossier Parish, LA 18,314 23,100 327 412
3 Webster Parish, LA 17,769 7,042 389 154
4 Caddo Parish, LA 17,226 42,782 399 992

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Health
Shreveport, LA
Government
24/7 Wall St.

National Parks With the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.  Whether […]
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Parishes#Metropolitan Areas#De Soto Parish#Bossier Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy