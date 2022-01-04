ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

This Is the County in the Billings, MT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChfLS00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 33,713 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,938 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Billings is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yellowstone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,993 infections in Yellowstone County, or 20,272 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Yellowstone County than they are across all of the Billings area, however. There have been a total of 299 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yellowstone County, in line with 296 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Billings metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yellowstone County, MT 20,272 31,993 299 472
2 Golden Valley County, MT 16,851 122 691 5
3 Carbon County, MT 15,153 1,598 218 23

