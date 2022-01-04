ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

This Is the County in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcCheSj00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 353,269 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,134 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cleveland-Elyria is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Cuyahoga County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 218,606 infections in Cuyahoga County, or 17,436 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Cuyahoga County than they are across all of the Cleveland area, however. There have been a total of 223 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Cuyahoga County, in line with 224 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cuyahoga County, OH 17,436 218,606 223 2,797
2 Medina County, OH 17,371 30,791 216 382
3 Lake County, OH 17,210 39,592 238 547
4 Lorain County, OH 16,726 51,301 226 694
5 Geauga County, OH 13,813 12,979 216 203

