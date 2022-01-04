This Is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 358,717 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,330 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Pittsburgh has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Armstrong County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,697 infections in Armstrong County, or 17,634 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Armstrong County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Pittsburgh area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 412 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Armstrong County, compared to 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

