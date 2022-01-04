This Is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 91,372 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,030 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lexington-Fayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bourbon County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,805 infections in Bourbon County, or 18,889 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bourbon County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lexington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 208 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bourbon County, compared to 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

