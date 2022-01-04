ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

This Is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChchH00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 91,372 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,030 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lexington-Fayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bourbon County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,805 infections in Bourbon County, or 18,889 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bourbon County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lexington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 208 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bourbon County, compared to 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bourbon County, KY 18,889 3,805 208 42
2 Scott County, KY 18,549 9,927 140 75
3 Fayette County, KY 18,178 57,940 148 473
4 Jessamine County, KY 17,844 9,354 214 112
5 Clark County, KY 17,395 6,240 134 48
6 Woodford County, KY 15,734 4,106 142 37

