ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChboY00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 69,883 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,128 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Catawba County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,125 infections in Catawba County, or 19,859 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Catawba County than they are across all of the Hickory area, however. There have been a total of 293 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Catawba County, in line with 290 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Catawba County, NC 19,859 31,125 293 459
2 Alexander County, NC 19,416 7,207 321 119
3 Burke County, NC 18,764 16,834 279 250
4 Caldwell County, NC 17,996 14,717 282 231

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia is first state to request second COVID-19 booster shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On Thursday, West Virginia became the first state in the nation to formally request permission for a second round of COVID-19 booster shots. Gov. Jim Justice says he and his COVID-19 task force have written the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asking that additional boosters be allowed.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Hickory Lenoir Morganton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRAL

Four NC counties completely out of of state-provided COVID-19 tests

Leaders in four eastern North Carolina counties say they’ve been completely out of COVID-19 tests from the state for a number of days. State officials told WRAL News that rapid tests are just a small part of the options available for people to get tested, but some rural healthcare leaders say those tests still matter.
NASH COUNTY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy