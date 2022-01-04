This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 353,576 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,613 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Shelby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,393 infections in Shelby County, or 21,156 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Shelby County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 322 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Shelby County, compared to 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Shelby County, IN
|21,156
|9,393
|322
|143
|2
|Johnson County, IN
|19,968
|30,264
|321
|486
|3
|Hancock County, IN
|19,869
|14,669
|267
|197
|4
|Putnam County, IN
|18,571
|6,975
|240
|90
|5
|Madison County, IN
|18,125
|23,473
|381
|493
|6
|Hamilton County, IN
|17,918
|56,639
|161
|508
|7
|Hendricks County, IN
|17,855
|28,736
|258
|416
|8
|Marion County, IN
|16,858
|159,230
|249
|2,354
|9
|Boone County, IN
|16,783
|10,795
|202
|130
|10
|Morgan County, IN
|16,423
|11,451
|298
|208
|11
|Brown County, IN
|12,977
|1,951
|333
|50
