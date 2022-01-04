ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChavp00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 353,576 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,613 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Shelby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,393 infections in Shelby County, or 21,156 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Shelby County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 322 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Shelby County, compared to 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Shelby County, IN 21,156 9,393 322 143
2 Johnson County, IN 19,968 30,264 321 486
3 Hancock County, IN 19,869 14,669 267 197
4 Putnam County, IN 18,571 6,975 240 90
5 Madison County, IN 18,125 23,473 381 493
6 Hamilton County, IN 17,918 56,639 161 508
7 Hendricks County, IN 17,855 28,736 258 416
8 Marion County, IN 16,858 159,230 249 2,354
9 Boone County, IN 16,783 10,795 202 130
10 Morgan County, IN 16,423 11,451 298 208
11 Brown County, IN 12,977 1,951 333 50

