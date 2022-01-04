ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChZzy00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 25,863 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,128 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Wichita Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Wichita County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,829 infections in Wichita County, or 17,319 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Wichita County than they are across all of the Wichita Falls area, however. There have been a total of 412 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Wichita County, in line with 393 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wichita County, TX 17,319 22,829 412 543
2 Archer County, TX 15,849 1,393 273 24
3 Clay County, TX 15,799 1,641 250 26

