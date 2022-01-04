ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChY7F00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 30,019 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,645 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Waterloo-Cedar Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Black Hawk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,753 infections in Black Hawk County, or 17,858 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Black Hawk County than they are across all of the Waterloo area, however. There have been a total of 298 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Black Hawk County, in line with 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Black Hawk County, IA 17,858 23,753 298 397
2 Bremer County, IA 17,315 4,291 299 74
3 Grundy County, IA 16,004 1,975 300 37

