Peoria, IL

This Is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChXEW00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 69,762 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,632 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Peoria is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tazewell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 26,140 infections in Tazewell County, or 19,529 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Tazewell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Peoria area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 284 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tazewell County, compared to 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Tazewell County, IL 19,529 26,140 284 380
2 Woodford County, IL 18,719 7,266 250 97
3 Stark County, IL 18,364 1,010 527 29
4 Peoria County, IL 18,141 33,463 221 408
5 Marshall County, IL 15,966 1,883 203 24

