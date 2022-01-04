This Is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 69,762 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,632 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Peoria is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tazewell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 26,140 infections in Tazewell County, or 19,529 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Tazewell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Peoria area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 284 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tazewell County, compared to 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Tazewell County, IL
|19,529
|26,140
|284
|380
|2
|Woodford County, IL
|18,719
|7,266
|250
|97
|3
|Stark County, IL
|18,364
|1,010
|527
|29
|4
|Peoria County, IL
|18,141
|33,463
|221
|408
|5
|Marshall County, IL
|15,966
|1,883
|203
|24
