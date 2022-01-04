ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChWLn00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 209,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,652 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clark County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 48,387 infections in Clark County, or 10,397 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clark County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Portland area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 128 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clark County, compared to 107 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clark County, WA 10,397 48,387 128 597
2 Yamhill County, OR 9,971 10,352 151 157
3 Columbia County, OR 9,304 4,731 120 61
4 Clackamas County, OR 8,641 35,065 105 425
5 Multnomah County, OR 8,108 64,752 113 900
6 Skamania County, WA 7,866 914 77 9
7 Washington County, OR 7,732 44,987 76 440

