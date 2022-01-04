ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

This Is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChVT400 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 32,521 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,095 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Terre Haute is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Vermillion County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,070 infections in Vermillion County, or 19,730 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Vermillion County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Terre Haute area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 392 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Vermillion County, compared to 297 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Vermillion County, IN 19,730 3,070 392 61
2 Clay County, IN 19,194 5,042 247 65
3 Vigo County, IN 19,191 20,667 300 323
4 Sullivan County, IN 17,997 3,742 274 57

Comments / 0

