This Is the County in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcChQ3R00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 57,311 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,436 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Minnehaha County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 42,949 infections in Minnehaha County, or 22,998 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Minnehaha County than they are across all of the Sioux Falls area, however. There have been a total of 229 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Minnehaha County, in line with 234 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Minnehaha County, SD 22,998 42,949 229 428
2 Lincoln County, SD 21,388 11,745 144 79
3 McCook County, SD 19,742 1,088 544 30
4 Turner County, SD 18,502 1,529 750 62

