XAUUSD Retreats as US Dollar Index Bounces Back

The NASDAQ has fallen significantly during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of support at the 15,600 level, an area that has been important more than once as of late. That being said, the market is currently consolidating overall and therefore I think is probably only a matter of time before we see buyers jump back in. The resulting candlestick is a hammer, which of course is a candlestick that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Ultimately, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for Thursday, it is technically a bullish sign.

