Omicron Becomes Omigone

By MarketPulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou would be hard pushed to find a reason not to be in a jubilant mood as an investor as financial markets dished out the happy new year’s overnight, the first trading day of the year. I spent it on a series of almost empty flights on the trek to managed...

No Decisive Reaction to Mixed NFP, Dollar Staying Firm

At the time of writing, markets are still figuring out how to react to the mixed US non-farm payroll data. While the headline job grow was very disappointing, unemployment rate improved. More importantly, wages reported another month of strong growth. Canadian Dollar is trading mildly higher after strong job data, but there is no clear follow through buying yet. For, Sterling and Dollar are still the strongest ones for the week while Aussie and Kiwi are the weakest.
BUSINESS
GBPUSD Soars on Hopes of a More Hawkish BOE

US equities wavered on Wednesday as concerns about the Omicron variant rose. The Dow Jones index rose by 57 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by 8 and 135 points, respectively. The mixed performance happened as the US reported more than 885k new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Boeing was among the best performing stocks after the company received a large order from Allegiant Air.
MARKETS
A Mixed US Dollar Performance

The US dollar had a mixed night, rising versus the major currencies and the Asian currency grouping, as firm US bond yields sparked yield differential nerves. Conversely, the same post-omicron sentiment propelling stock markets and bond yields higher had a positive effect on the usual sentiment barometers. Sterling and the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars all having a good night.
MARKETS
Asian Risk Sentiment is Soured

Positive risk sentiment colored European trading, but dynamics changed somewhat in the US session. A positive interpretation of a disappointing headline US manufacturing ISM (see below) didn’t help. The US Labour Department said that there were 10.6mln job openings at the of end of November, down from 11mln+ a month earlier. The figure remains historically very high though. The simultaneously published quits rate rose to 3%, matching the record set in September and pointing further towards tightness on the US labour market. These figures didn’t help sentiment either. Main European equity indices still closed with gains to the tune of 1%. The big three US indices parted ways with the industrial Dow gaining 0.6%, the S&P ending flat and the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperforming (-1.33%). The mood swing put an intraday floor below sliding US Treasuries while also rescuing an ailing Japanese yen. The US yield curve steepened again with daily changes ranging between -0.9 bps (2-yr) and +4 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield closes in on the 1.7% resistance area, which serves as a final (minor) hurdle ahead of the 2021 top of 1.77%. The underlying real yield returned above -1% to its highest level since the end of October. German yield changes varied between -1.1 bp (2-yr) and +0.5 bps (30-yr). EUR/USD traded mostly just below the 1.13 big figure after the blocked test of EUR/USD 1.1383 resistance around the turn of the year. USD/JPY closed north of 116 for the first time since January 2017. (European) positive risk sentiment and higher US (real) rates gave the Japanese currency a double blow. UK yields’ catch-up move higher following the January 3 UK Bank Holiday unleashed sterling with EUR/GBP setting a new recovery low at 0.8335. Key support stands at 0.8282.
BUSINESS
USD/JPY Rally Faces Hurdle, US NFP Next

USD/JPY started a fresh increase towards the 116.50 level. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 115.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is consolidating below the main 1.1380 resistance zone. The US nonfarm payrolls could increase 400K in Dec 2021, up from 210K. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
Markets Steady as NFP Awaited, EUR/USD Still in Range

Markets are generally steady as focus turns to non-farm payroll from US today. For the week so far, Sterling and Dollar are still the strongest ones, as supported by strong rally in benchmark yields and expectation of hawkish central bank actions. Euro is mixed, pressured by the Pound but steady against Dollar. Yen’s weakest place was overtaken by Aussie and Kiwi, as risk sentiment turned sour.
BUSINESS
Gold Sinks 2%, Finally Breaking Back of $1,800 Support

Investing.com - It looked invincible for a while against the twin evils of soaring inflation and the dollar. But gold finally succumbed to the rate hike chants around it, sinking 2% on Thursday to break the back of its erstwhile $1,800 support. Gold futures’ most active contract on New York’s...
BUSINESS
Risk Sentiment Turned Sour after Hawkish FOMC Minutes

More hawkish than expected FOMC minutes sent US stocks lower overnight, and the negative sentiment carries on in Asian session. Australian Dollar leads commodity currencies sharply lower. Yen recovers but buying is weak on strong treasury yields. Dollar is also mildly firmer together with Euro. Technically, we’ll look at some...
BUSINESS
Canadian Dollar Extends Losses

The Canadian dollar has extended its losses on Thursday as USD/CAD briefly punched above the 1.28 line earlier today. It has been a rough start to 2022 for the Canadian dollar, which has fallen over 1.0% against its US counterpart. Canada’s Building Permits for November were much stronger than expected....
BUSINESS
Yen in Weak Recovery, Dollar and Sterling Still Firm

Yen is trying to recover on weaker risk sentiment today. But momentum is relatively soft against Dollar and Europeans. Aussie and Kiwi follow broader risk markets lower. Sterling and Dollar remain the strongest ones for the week, on expectation of hawkish BoE and Fed. Euro and Swiss Franc are mixed, with Euro having a slight upper handle. Traders could not turn more cautious until tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls report.
CURRENCIES
Sunset Market Commentary

Investors still ponder the consequences of the ‘amended guidance’ from yesterday’s Fed minutes. If omicron doesn’t derail the recovery, a return to monetary ‘normality’ might be the market narrative for 2022. For the Fed, and probably also for other central banks, it means faster rate hikes than anticipated until now and a (gradual) removal of the liquidity support from the CB’s balance sheet. Follow-through price action intraday lifted US yields by up to 4 bps across the curve, although the move lost momentum as US investors joined. The 2-y yield currently rises to 3.5 bps. The 30-y gains 2 bps. The recent flattening tendency isn’t completely over, but the debate on a reduction of the balance sheet tempers the relative attractiveness of the longer end of the curve. European interest rates join the boarder intraday rise but gains remain modest given the moves in the US yesterday. German yields are rising between 1 bp (30-y) and 3 bpseco (5-y). After yesterday’s amended Fed guidance, signs of growth holding well above trend might be at least as important to assess the pace of further (Fed) normalization as is the case for inflation data. US weekly jobless claims printed slightly higher than expected at 207 000, but don’t change the picture with tomorrow’s US payrolls next key reference for markets. The US services ISM, came in below expectations (62 vs 67 expected) but leaves no significant mark on trading. German preliminary HICP eased slightly less than expected from 6.0% Y/Y to 5.7%. The way back lower to the 2.0% target remains a very long journey. For now, peripheral bonds also hold relatively resilient despite the prospect of faster global tightening (10-y Italian spread + 2 bps). The rise in (real) yields also triggered a correction on European equity markets with regional indices losing 1%. US indices open marginally higher after yesterday’s sell-off. Oil is extending gains north of $80 p/b.
STOCKS
FTSE rises again amid Omicron optimism while Wall Street falters

The FTSE gained further ground as strong showings from banks, mining stocks and Ocado buoyed London’s top index.It held firm in the green despite dropping down from intraday highs after a less positive start to trading in the US, driven by weakness in the tech sector.The FTSE 100 ended the day 11.72 points, or 0.16%, higher at 7,516.87 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks were more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out a rise of almost fifteen points.“For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing...
STOCKS
USD/CAD – Building Permits, FOMC Minutes Next

The Canadian dollar is trading slightly above the 1.27 line in the European session. Looking at today’s schedule, Canada Building Permits for November is expected to accelerate to 2.3%, up from 1.3% a month earlier. In the US, a flurry of job reports kicks off with the ADP Employment report, which is forecast to slow to 400 thousand in December, down from 534 thousand in November. Interestingly, the highlight of the week, nonfarm payrolls, has an identical estimate. Investors will also be all ears as the FOMC releases the minutes of the December policy meeting.
BUSINESS

