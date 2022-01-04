ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Intraday Market Analysis – USD Recoups Losses

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand dollar tumbles against its US counterpart amid soaring Treasury yields. The pair is looking to consolidate its recent gains after it rallied above the 30-day moving average (0.6820). The December high at 0.6860 is a major resistance. A bullish close may propel the kiwi to 0.6950....

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURAUD Wave Analysis

EURAUD currency pair recently broke key resistance level 1.5700 (which has been reversing the price from December). The breakout of the resistance level 1.5700 accelerated the active short-term impulse waves 1 and (3). Given the rising euro bullishness seen today – EURAUD currency pair can be expected to rise further...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Markets Steady as NFP Awaited, EUR/USD Still in Range

Markets are generally steady as focus turns to non-farm payroll from US today. For the week so far, Sterling and Dollar are still the strongest ones, as supported by strong rally in benchmark yields and expectation of hawkish central bank actions. Euro is mixed, pressured by the Pound but steady against Dollar. Yen’s weakest place was overtaken by Aussie and Kiwi, as risk sentiment turned sour.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Intraday#Nzdusd#Treasury#Xagusd#Omicron#Ma Cross#Rsi
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap Price Analysis: Bears dominate UNI/USD market

Uniswap price analysis is bearish today. The strongest resistance is present at $19.789. UNI/USD is currently trading at $15.47. According to the Uniswap price analysis, the market is presently following a significant downward trend below $17 and is expected to maintain it. Following its peak at $20 on January 5, 2022, where the price fluctuated from $18.08 to $19.83, it plummeted dramatically. However, rather than retaining its value, the price dropped significantly below $17.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The market continues to trade without a clear direction and, at the time of writing this analysis, the single European currency is on the verge of testing the support zone at 1.1278, and a possible breach of this level could give the bears the necessary incentive to test the key support at 1.1236. On the other hand, if the trade stays above 1.1278, then it is possible that the bulls will try to attack the resistance at 1.1359. Today, investors will expect the monthly non-farm payrolls report for the United States, as well as the unemployment rate (13:30 GMT), and the expected increase in volatility could lead to an end of the consolidation phase and provide a signal for the future direction of the pair.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Pound Steady as Markets Eye NFP

The UK Construction PMI for December indicated that growth at cooled off and fallen to a 3-month low. The PMI slowed to 54.3, down from 55.5 in November. Although the construction sector continues to expand, the pace of expansion is considerably weaker than the summer months, when we were seeing readings in the mid-60s. This follows a disappointing Services PMI on Thursday, which fell from 58.5 to 53.6, its lowest level since February 2021.
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: When is it Possible to Sell?

The recent gains of USD/JPY that pushed it towards its highest level in five years, to reach the resistance level of 116.35, may be followed by short deals to take profits. USD/JPY fell back to the support level 115.62, but the US dollar received a new impetus from the announcement of the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which confirmed that the date for raising US interest rates is very close.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET/USD set to break above the intraday highs of $0.0853

VeChain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD saw further upside broken late yesterday. VET/USD is currently trading at $0.0828. VeChain price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to be tested over the next 24 hours after a break higher and a brief higher low set overnight. Likely VET/USD is ready to increase, likely breaking the $0.09 mark next. VET/USD is now sitting at $0.084 as we type and still looks as bullish as ever as there were no real declines to speak of during September, so we approach the end of the month on a high, especially after this break higher overnight.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bears’ Control is Strong

The minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve reiterated that the timing of raising US interest rates has become closer than previously thought. Accordingly, the EUR/USD currency pair returned to the support level 1.1276, before settling around the 1.1315 level at the time of writing the analysis. The currency pair abandoned the 1.1386 resistance that was recorded at the beginning of trading in the first week of 2022. As mentioned, rebound gains for the euro-dollar will remain limited and may be subject to selling as long as global concerns and restrictions to contain the new variable of Corona remain.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY pares intraday losses, finds decent support ahead of 156.00 mark

GBP/JPY witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and moved further away from a multi-month high. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure. A stronger USD weighed on the British pound and further contributed to the intraday selling bias. The GBP/JPY cross maintained...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Investors still ponder the consequences of the ‘amended guidance’ from yesterday’s Fed minutes. If omicron doesn’t derail the recovery, a return to monetary ‘normality’ might be the market narrative for 2022. For the Fed, and probably also for other central banks, it means faster rate hikes than anticipated until now and a (gradual) removal of the liquidity support from the CB’s balance sheet. Follow-through price action intraday lifted US yields by up to 4 bps across the curve, although the move lost momentum as US investors joined. The 2-y yield currently rises to 3.5 bps. The 30-y gains 2 bps. The recent flattening tendency isn’t completely over, but the debate on a reduction of the balance sheet tempers the relative attractiveness of the longer end of the curve. European interest rates join the boarder intraday rise but gains remain modest given the moves in the US yesterday. German yields are rising between 1 bp (30-y) and 3 bpseco (5-y). After yesterday’s amended Fed guidance, signs of growth holding well above trend might be at least as important to assess the pace of further (Fed) normalization as is the case for inflation data. US weekly jobless claims printed slightly higher than expected at 207 000, but don’t change the picture with tomorrow’s US payrolls next key reference for markets. The US services ISM, came in below expectations (62 vs 67 expected) but leaves no significant mark on trading. German preliminary HICP eased slightly less than expected from 6.0% Y/Y to 5.7%. The way back lower to the 2.0% target remains a very long journey. For now, peripheral bonds also hold relatively resilient despite the prospect of faster global tightening (10-y Italian spread + 2 bps). The rise in (real) yields also triggered a correction on European equity markets with regional indices losing 1%. US indices open marginally higher after yesterday’s sell-off. Oil is extending gains north of $80 p/b.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen in Weak Recovery, Dollar and Sterling Still Firm

Yen is trying to recover on weaker risk sentiment today. But momentum is relatively soft against Dollar and Europeans. Aussie and Kiwi follow broader risk markets lower. Sterling and Dollar remain the strongest ones for the week, on expectation of hawkish BoE and Fed. Euro and Swiss Franc are mixed, with Euro having a slight upper handle. Traders could not turn more cautious until tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls report.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: USD Strength Causes Gains

For the second day in a row, the price of gold is trying to recover from the losses of the first trading session for the year 2022. The price of an ounce of gold fell to the support level of 1798 dollars, and the recovery reached the level of 1817 dollars per ounce at the time of writing the analysis. On Friday, US jobs numbers will be announced, which will have a strong reaction to the US dollar and to the price of gold.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Declines below support levels

The USD/JPY booked a new five-year high level at the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 116.35. The resistance of the pivot point held and caused a decline. By the middle of Wednesday's trading, the rate had retreated below the weekly R2 simple pivot point and the 50-hour simple moving average near 115.80.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/JPY, XAU/USD, USD/CAD

USD/JPY is trading at 116.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 115.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 117.45. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 114.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 113.30.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stronger Bullish Breakouts

The Japanese government provided more stimulus plans to counter those effects, which may topple Japan's position as the third largest economy in the world. The share of the USD/JPY currency pair rebounded towards the resistance level 116.35 and achieved gains of more than 100 pips during yesterday's trading session only. Recent gains have moved the currency pair towards its five-year high. The currency pair may maintain its gains until interacting with the announcement of the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve today, and then the announcement of US job numbers last Friday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Breaks pattern

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD found support in the December 29 low level at 1.1275 and the 1.1280 mark. The following surge passed the resistance of the channel down pattern, which recently guided the pair down. In addition, the technical resistance of the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Analysis: Reaches above 131.00

The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate managed to pass the resistance of the 131.00 mark on Tuesday. However, the following surge was not long, as the rate started to decline, before reaching the 131.50 mark. By the start of Wednesday’s European trading hours, the pair had retreated to fluctuate near the 131.00 mark. Although, it appeared that the 131.00 mark did not provide support.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY pares intraday losses, remains below 116.00 mark post-US ADP report

A combination of factors triggered a modest USD/JPY pullback on Wednesday from a multi-year high. The JPY benefitted from reviving safe-haven demand; retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD. Surprisingly stronger ADP report, hawkish Fed expectations limited losses for the USD and the major. The USD/JPY pair maintained its...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy