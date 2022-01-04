GBPUSD Maintains Some Foothold after Bearish Start to 2022

Positive risk sentiment colored European trading, but dynamics changed somewhat in the US session. A positive interpretation of a disappointing headline US manufacturing ISM (see below) didn’t help. The US Labour Department said that there were 10.6mln job openings at the of end of November, down from 11mln+ a month earlier. The figure remains historically very high though. The simultaneously published quits rate rose to 3%, matching the record set in September and pointing further towards tightness on the US labour market. These figures didn’t help sentiment either. Main European equity indices still closed with gains to the tune of 1%. The big three US indices parted ways with the industrial Dow gaining 0.6%, the S&P ending flat and the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperforming (-1.33%). The mood swing put an intraday floor below sliding US Treasuries while also rescuing an ailing Japanese yen. The US yield curve steepened again with daily changes ranging between -0.9 bps (2-yr) and +4 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield closes in on the 1.7% resistance area, which serves as a final (minor) hurdle ahead of the 2021 top of 1.77%. The underlying real yield returned above -1% to its highest level since the end of October. German yield changes varied between -1.1 bp (2-yr) and +0.5 bps (30-yr). EUR/USD traded mostly just below the 1.13 big figure after the blocked test of EUR/USD 1.1383 resistance around the turn of the year. USD/JPY closed north of 116 for the first time since January 2017. (European) positive risk sentiment and higher US (real) rates gave the Japanese currency a double blow. UK yields’ catch-up move higher following the January 3 UK Bank Holiday unleashed sterling with EUR/GBP setting a new recovery low at 0.8335. Key support stands at 0.8282.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO