ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GBPUSD Maintains Some Foothold after Bearish Start to 2022

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBPUSD tiptoed to the downside after its two-week rally peaked at a seven-week high of 1.3549 on Friday, with the price falling as low as 1.3429 on the first trading day of 2022. The pair is currently oscillating between gains and losses, creating doubts about whether it could stage...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 115.60; (P) 115.89; (R1) 116.16;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for consolidation below 116.34 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained well above 114.26 support turned resistance to bring another rally. On the upside, sustained break of 61.8% projection of 109.11 to 115.51 from 112.52 at 116.47 will pave the way to 100% projection at 118.90, which is close to 118.65 long term resistance.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Bulls Hang in there Despite Minor Pullback to 157

GBPJPY’s strong two-week rally, which began from 149.50 has lost steam just shy of the 157.84 level and the more than 5-year high of 158.20, the former being the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the down leg from 144.94 until 124.00. The simple moving averages (SMAs) have flatlined, implying a more neutral bearing in the pair in the short-term timeframe.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDCHF Powers Back, Crossing above its 50- and 200-SMA

USDCHF powered back from its late December low, halting a five session losing streak and crossing above the 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The cautiously bullish outlook for the pair is maintained despite failing to mark yet another successive higher low in December. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbpusd#Rsi#Stochastics#Macd#Ichimoku
actionforex.com

USDJPY Looks Overbought after Sharp Ascent; Bullish Overall

USDJPY resumed its broad positive trend after the bulls drove aggressively to a five-year high of 116.33 on Tuesday, marking seven consecutive days of gains. Despite the fast ascent, the pair could not close above the 116.11 limitation taken from late 2016 and start of 2017, with the price sliding back to the negative territory during the early trading hours today.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Persists above 1800 Mark at Start of 2022

Gold is currently trading around 1816, tracing the mid-Bollinger band higher, trying to keep intact the gradual climb in the commodity from the December 15 trough of 1,753. The bullish 50- and 100-period simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the last three weeks of gains in the precious metal. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Analysis: Reaches above 131.00

The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate managed to pass the resistance of the 131.00 mark on Tuesday. However, the following surge was not long, as the rate started to decline, before reaching the 131.50 mark. By the start of Wednesday’s European trading hours, the pair had retreated to fluctuate near the 131.00 mark. Although, it appeared that the 131.00 mark did not provide support.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB/USD maintaining bearish trend at $0.00003405

Shiba Inu price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003924. The strongest support is present at $0.00002205. The Shiba Inu price prediction shows us that the cryptocurrency has started the year with the same dynamics. The market has maintained a bearish trend where the price refuses to rise because the bears hold the market. By observing the market dynamics of the end of 2021, we can make predictions on how the cryptocurrency will have a positive incline coming soon. On December 30, 2021, the market was strongly bearish, and it maintained this trend the next day. On January 1, 2021, the cryptocurrency experienced a flash crash where the price fell but was able to regain its value shortly after. The current price of SHIB/USD is $0.00003405.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Rallies from 1-Year Lows but Downside Risks Remain

GBPUSD is confronting the falling 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3429 after buyers powered up around the 1.3186 vicinity, opposing the six-month decline from the more than three-year high of 1.4248. The bearish SMAs are shielding the negative trend in the pair. That said, the Ichimoku lines are indicating...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUDUSD’s Progress Curbed by Ichimoku Cloud and MAs

AUDUSD is struggling to push further north of the 0.7300 mark as the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) along with the Ichimoku cloud are directing the pair lower. The overall bearish demeanour of the SMAs is defending the gradual drop in the pair. The Ichimoku lines are not...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: FOMC minutes kick-start a bearish storm

GBP/USD Price Analysis: FOMC minutes kick-start a bearish storm. GBP/USD was hit hard on the back of the Federal Open market Committee minutes today resulting in a quick drop into an area that might be expected to act as support. The following is an analysis that illustrates the price action and potential outcomes from both a bullish and bearish standpoint. The price action would be expected to result in an onwards move to the upside from support. However, as illustrated below, the recent sell-off has left a strong bearish candle close and a subsequent additional bearish open in the current candle. This opens the prospects of a downside continuation below support and into buy stop territory. Read more...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3520; (P) 1.3559; (R1) 1.3596; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Further rally is still expected as long as 1.3430 support holds. We’re seeing corrective fall from 1.4248 as complete with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. . Sustained break of 1.3570 resistance will further affirm this bullish case and target 1.3833 resistance next. However, break of 1.3375 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3158 low again.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Rally Faces Hurdle, US NFP Next

USD/JPY started a fresh increase towards the 116.50 level. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 115.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is consolidating below the main 1.1380 resistance zone. The US nonfarm payrolls could increase 400K in Dec 2021, up from 210K. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The sentiment remained unchanged and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the currency pair continued to trade close to the support zone at 1.1359. If the bears gain enough momentum and manage to breach the mentioned zone, then a test of the next target at 1.1236 would be the most probable scenario and would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. However, if the bearish pressure fades and the bulls prevail, then they will most likely test the resistance zone at 1.1359. А successful violation of the aforementioned level could easily lead to a rally towards the levels from November 2021 – more specifically, the zone at around 1.1440. Event-wise, today volatility can be expected to pick up after the announcement of the ADP non-farm employment change for the U.S. (13:15 GMT) and the release of the FOMC meeting minutes (20:00 GMT).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7200; (P) 0.7225; (R1) 0.7264;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 0.7277, and sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will argue that fall from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6992, after defending 0.6991 support. Further rally would be seen to 0.7555 resistance for confirmation. However, break of 0.7081 support will revive near term bearishness and bring retest of 0.6991/2 key support zone.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain price analysis: VET continues looking for support below $0.089 after a strong bearish collision

Vechain price analysis is bearish today. Support for VET/USD is present at $0.086. Resistance is found at $0.094. The Vechain price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency is facing loss once again as a heavy sell-off has been observed today. The price improved significantly in the last week, and the trend line was continuously upwards since 21st December, but today a major decline in price has been reported. Though a bullish interval was also observed in the day, and opportunities appeared for the upside, the bears returned more aggressive. The price has been dragged down to $0.089 as a consequence of the downtrend.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Asian Risk Sentiment is Soured

Positive risk sentiment colored European trading, but dynamics changed somewhat in the US session. A positive interpretation of a disappointing headline US manufacturing ISM (see below) didn’t help. The US Labour Department said that there were 10.6mln job openings at the of end of November, down from 11mln+ a month earlier. The figure remains historically very high though. The simultaneously published quits rate rose to 3%, matching the record set in September and pointing further towards tightness on the US labour market. These figures didn’t help sentiment either. Main European equity indices still closed with gains to the tune of 1%. The big three US indices parted ways with the industrial Dow gaining 0.6%, the S&P ending flat and the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperforming (-1.33%). The mood swing put an intraday floor below sliding US Treasuries while also rescuing an ailing Japanese yen. The US yield curve steepened again with daily changes ranging between -0.9 bps (2-yr) and +4 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield closes in on the 1.7% resistance area, which serves as a final (minor) hurdle ahead of the 2021 top of 1.77%. The underlying real yield returned above -1% to its highest level since the end of October. German yield changes varied between -1.1 bp (2-yr) and +0.5 bps (30-yr). EUR/USD traded mostly just below the 1.13 big figure after the blocked test of EUR/USD 1.1383 resistance around the turn of the year. USD/JPY closed north of 116 for the first time since January 2017. (European) positive risk sentiment and higher US (real) rates gave the Japanese currency a double blow. UK yields’ catch-up move higher following the January 3 UK Bank Holiday unleashed sterling with EUR/GBP setting a new recovery low at 0.8335. Key support stands at 0.8282.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

REN price at risk of 50% drop after a bearish trading pattern shows up

The prospects of Ren (REN) continuing its ongoing rebound to fresh highs appear slim as a classic bearish reversal pattern begins to emerge. Dubbed head and shoulders, the setup appears when the price forms three peaks, with the middle peak (called the head) longer than the other two peaks described as the left and right shoulders. The bottoms of these peaks are supported by a neckline.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Remains Below December High

Starting from Tuesday up to the middle of Wednesday’s trading, the resistance zone at 1.3550/1.3557 continued to hold, as the GBP/USD was making its third attempt at breaking it. Previous forecast scenarios remained unchanged. In the near term future, a move above the 1.3550 mark might aim at the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy