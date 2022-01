One of the distinct advantages of being an extremely social person is that I am able to tap my networks to help motivate me to set bigger goals and to stay on task with meeting those goals. Anne Marie Slaughter had a great piece in yesterday’s New York Times about how successful resolutions and goal setting require that we change our behavior for the long haul. She admits that this is hard work and illustrates it with the example of trying to lose weight and the life changes that come with something as seemingly innocuous as altering your eating behavior. It requires much more than just adding fruits and vegetables to your diet. (She goes on to make a nice argument recommending ways to repair the social contract, which I highly recommend reading.) What she doesn’t mention and what is key for me and many others in setting and meeting our goals is having an accountability and support measure (or two) in place.

