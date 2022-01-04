ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 5 days ago

TOKYO -- Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 in Tokyo's first trading day of 2022. Shares also rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and...

www.dhbusinessledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Asian Shares#Toyota Motor Corp#Sony Corp#The Tokyo Stock Exchange#Chinese#Evergrande Group#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#S P#Kospi#While
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower for the day, but gain for the week as traders eye unrest in Kazakhstan

Oil prices ended lower on Friday, but finished the week higher as traders kept an eye on unrest in Kazakhstan. Should any significant amount of production from the country be lost, "the bull market in oil will be extended," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research. However, "OPEC+ is unlikely to react to such a loss unless it is clear that it will be lengthy and global inventories would thus continue to decline." February West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 56 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $78.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract rose 4.9% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy