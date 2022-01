After more than four hours of public testimony, the Anne Arundel County Council failed to extend a mask mandate which expired at noon today. The Council voted 4-3 on the Emergency Order by County Executive Pittman to extend the indoor mask mandate. The extension needed a super-majority (five) of votes to pass. The votes were along party lines with all three Republicans voting against the mandate.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO