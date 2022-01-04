ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

‘I’m 42 And My Mum Pays My Rent’

By As told to: Louise Burke
Grazia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising house rents and the childcare-work juggle sent mother-of-two Anna Stopps, 42, into the red. With no support other than her parents, she had not choice but to ask her mum for help. ‘I consider myself a very independent and strong woman, so picking up the phone to my...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 72

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

It's time to grow up now and find a better job.. Can't depend on everyone for the rest of your life.. Should have swallowed your pride and got your child support.. It was an agreement..

Reply
31
Alondra Guevara
2d ago

I’m 25 and a homeowner. I feel proud of this. Why does nobody strive to accomplish anything anymore? They take pride in leeching off of others I don’t get it

Reply(3)
21
Nuggett Flavor
3d ago

I can resolve this dilemma quickly. Get a full time job.paying full time wages with benefits so that you can live and take care of your children. It's not your parents responsibility to help you out, put properties in their name for you, or cosign on apartments for you. I think she needs to grow up and stand on her own two feet and stop trying to start a business without having sufficient funds to take care of herself. No sympathy for me.

Reply
13
