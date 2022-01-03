ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPUBLIC SERVICES UPDATE FROM CITY MANAGER - JANUARY 3, 2022

 4 days ago

Republic Services Update from City Manager Maria V. Kachadoorian

As the negotiations continue between Republic Services and Teamsters Local Union 542, the City is closely monitoring compliance with the City’s Franchise Agreement approved by the City Council in 2014. The City continues to meet with Republic Services to ensure that they are taking all necessary and appropriate actions, including, if necessary, bringing in labor and equipment from unaffected areas to resume full performance as required under the Franchise agreement as soon as possible. As a result, Republic Services has increased the staffing to support the City of Chula Vista waste collection services.

Even though progress was made on trash (black bin) pickup services last week, we are still seeing that some areas are being missed and recycling as well as yard waste collection services have not been provided. We hope to have an update on those services soon. If your trash (black bin) was not picked up last week, please contact Republic Services at 619-421-9400.

Chula Vista Located about halfway—7.5 miles (12.1 km)—between the two downtowns of San Diego and Tijuana in the South Bay, the city is at the center of one of the richest culturally diverse zones in the United States. Chula Vista is so named because of its scenic location between the San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills.

