Accidents

Landslide in southwestern China kills 14 people, injures 3

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — A landslide at a construction site in southwestern China has killed 14 people and injured three others....

www.wcn247.com

watchers.news

At least 22 people injured after M5.5 earthquake hits Yunnan, China

A shallow earthquake registered by CENC as M5.5 hit southwestern China's Yunnan Province at 07:02 UTC on January 2, 2021. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS registered it as M5.4 at a depth of 38.4 km (23.8 miles); EMSC M5.4 at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles).
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Over 35 people killed, dozens injured in Bangladesh ferry fire

At least 39 people died and 70 more were injured in a fire on a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, AP reports. Driving the news: The fire started at around 3 a.m. local time, and the ferry was carrying 800 passengers from Dhaka, the country's capital, to Barguna, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
wcn247.com

Chinese anti-virus lockdowns add to concerns over economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concerns about more disruptions for the economy after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected. That adds to unease over the omicron variant’s global economic impact. Analysts warn Vietnam, Thailand and other countries important for manufacturing chains might impose anti-disease measures that would delay deliveries. The Chinese economy already was cooling under pressure from unrelated official efforts to force real estate developers and other companies to reduce surging levels of debt that has fueled China’s boom over the past two decades.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

At least nine people died when an explosion caused a building to collapse Friday in the Chinese city of Chongqing, local authorities said. The blast at 12:10 pm (0410 GMT) was triggered by a suspected gas leak and brought down a neighbourhood committee building housing a canteen, trapping more than 20 people, state news agency Xinhua said. Chongqing's government said 20 people had been pulled from the rubble, nine of whom had lost their lives. The city did not specify in its social media statement late Friday the number of people still believed to be under the rubble.
ACCIDENTS
wcn247.com

Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 15 in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bomb exploded outside a college in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 15, mostly passers-by. Police say Thursday's attack happened outside the Science College in the city, which is the capital of Baluchistan province. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists. Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Thailand tightens entry requirements due to omicron spread

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has announced it is tightening some entry restrictions while expanding its “sandbox” quarantine program, and has urged people to follow social distancing and mask rules to control the spread of COVID-19 fueled by the omicron variant. The government did not announce any lockdown, but issued restrictions on alcohol consumption in restaurants. It also called on people to avoid public gatherings, public transportation and travel around the country. Most schools will stay open, while bars and nightclubs will remain closed. The decisions came after reported daily coronavirus cases doubled in a matter of days following the new year’s holiday, mostly because of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
