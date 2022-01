I didn’t think it was possible for this song to even get any better, but I was wrong. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde delivered one of my favorite singles of the year in their old school country heartbreaker, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”, and today, we’re getting an acoustic version of the fantastic song. Written by Carly and Ashley along with Shane McAnally, the song was included on Carly’s incredible 2021 album, 29: Written In Stone. Though it’s not all that far […] The post Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Release An Acoustic Version Of “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO