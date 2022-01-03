ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

How the Hong Kong Divas have taken everyone by surprise

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Migrant workers everywhere are vulnerable to exploitation, but it’s especially true for Hong Kong’s...

www.cnn.com

The Independent

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices...
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
The Independent

Hong Kong stops cruise ship with 3,700 on board after Covid contacts traced to vessel

A Hong Kong leisure cruise ship with 3,700 holidaymakers and crew members onboard was ordered to cut short its journey after at least nine people were linked to an Omicron cluster.The  Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship embarked on a “cruise to nowhere” on Sunday and was set to complete its voyage on Thursday, but was forced to return a day early to harbour, according to a government statement.This was after health authorities identified nine people on the cruise as close contacts of one of the clusters infected with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant.The cruise’s suspected cases are linked to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Here's How Hong Kong spreads joy over the Christmas Season

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Christmas is a time to cheer and celebrate. It's the most wonderful time of the year when houses and businesses adorn their Christmas lights and decorations, the streets are filled with holiday music, and people are in a jolly and celebratory mood. There...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tiananmen Square statue taken down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 was taken down on December 22. The sculpture depicted bodies heaped in stark remembrance of pro-democracy protesters who lost their lives in Beijing. The removal...
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations on Wednesday as part of strict new virus curbs, with Omicron outbreaks spiralling out of control from Europe to the United States. The new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly across continents, leaving governments rushing to roll out vaccine boosters and bolster healthcare systems as infection numbers reach new highs. Britain, the United States, France and Australia have all announced record case numbers in recent days, while China has imposed lockdowns in two cities and rolled out mass testing for millions as it doubles down on its "zero Covid" policy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city was shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after Omicron was detected in the international business hub.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

Hong Kong authorities ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility on Friday after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus.Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed disappointment on Thursday that government officials had attended the large party during the omicron outbreak, saying it did not set a good example for the public.Fears of a new virus cluster were sparked when the two guests tested positive. On Friday, health authorities said all guests at the Jan. 3 party would be classified as close contacts and be sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

The best Hong Kong VPN 2022

With the arrival of the Hong Kong national security law introduced in June 2020, many may be in want of a VPN as latest legislation passed by China mimics the 'Great Firewall of China' in limiting freedom of speech online. While its yet to reach the extent of China's own censorship, we would suggest a Hong Kong VPN to ensure you can access websites and platforms that may very soon be on the way out.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Here's How DiDi Looks To Hong Kong Listing

China's ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) looks to 'listing by introduction' to gradually allow owners of Didi U.S. shares to transfer them to the city's bourse, Channel News Asia reports. Now it can list shares in Hong Kong without raising capital or issuing new stock as it seeks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tiananmen massacre statue barricaded at Hong Kong university

A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city’s authorities crack down on dissent.The 26-foot (7.92-meter) tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt to symbolize those that lost their lives during the bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.But the statue became an issue of dispute in October, with the university demanding that...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil has been removed as one of the city’s last places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown. For some at the University of Hong Kong, the move reflected the erosion of the relative freedoms they have enjoyed compared to mainland China. The 26-foot-tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschioet to symbolize the lives lost during the military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. The university says it had asked that the sculpture be put in storage because of legal risks.
CHINA
The Independent

Birthday party attended by top pro-Beijing officials in Hong Kong becomes potential Covid cluster

Over two dozen pro-China Hong Kong lawmakers and officials were among the 170 guests who flouted government rules by attending a large birthday party held in the city this week, causing a major political uproar.All the guests at the party have been ordered to isolate due to possible exposure to Covid-19.The party was held on Monday to celebrate the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a local delegate to the National People’s Congress.Health authorities have confirmed at least one Covid case and identified a second preliminary one linked to the party amid a spike in cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

2022 Drinks trends in Hong Kong

How Hong Kong’s drinking scene will look like in 2022. The past year may have changed the city’s nightlife and the way we consume our drinks, but one thing is certain; our vibrant bar scene is continuously evolving. Read on to learn what to watch out for in Hong Kong’s drinking scene in 2022.
DRINKS
International Business Times

Two Hong Kong Universities Remove Tiananmen Artwork

Two Hong Kong universities on Friday removed sculptures marking Beijing's deadly 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square democracy protesters, as authorities move to erase the event from the Chinese city's collective memory. The removals come a day after Hong Kong's oldest university took down a statue commemorating the events of 1989,...
WORLD
CNN

CNN

