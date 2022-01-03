ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Featured Bait: Yo-Zuri 3DB Series Jerkbait SP Deep 110

majorleaguefishing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt to target bass in deeper water, the Yo-Zuri 3DB Series Jerkbait SP Deep 110 is designed to track down quickly and dart erratically, tempting big bass into attacking your lure....

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
majorleaguefishing.com

Featured Bait: Strike King Squadron Umbrella Rig Kit

The Strike King Squadron Umbrella Rig Kit features five Squadron Swimbait Jig heads and five Strike King KVD Swim N Shiners ready to be paired with your favorite umbrella rig. The Squadron Swimbait Heads feature durable paint and wide gap, chemically sharpened hooks, and the Swim N Shiners deliver a killer action that calls to fish. Available in a range of proven color combinations, the Strike King Squadron Umbrella Rig Kit adds a whole new level of convenience to umbrella rig fishing.
FISHING
majorleaguefishing.com

Featured Bait: 6th Sense Divine Swimbait

Designed to deliver the perfect action while retaining its strength fish after fish, 6th Sense Divine Swimbaits provide incredible performance and won’t tear up as easily as other swimbaits on the market. Featuring a baitfish body shape with an ultra-thin paddle tail, 6th Sense Divine Swimbaits generate a rapid tail kicking action on any application and at any retrieve speed. The tough plastic formula also provides enhanced durability so that you can catch more fish per bait without sacrificing any fish catching action.
LIFESTYLE
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Discover Mag

The World's Largest Volcano is Hidden Beneath the Ocean

These pointed rocks, also known as the Gardner Pinnacles, are all that’s visible of what many experts now consider the world’s largest volcano. (Credit: Noaa) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "The Tip of the Volcano." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.
SCIENCE
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bait#Vehicles
The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are on the horizon. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays,...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Conversation U.S.

When endangered species recover, humans may need to make room for them – and it's not always easy

Imagine discovering a sea lion in the middle of the woods, more than a mile inland from the beach. Or coming face to face with one of these curious creatures in a local swimming pool or on your front porch. These encounters are happening in New Zealand with the return of the endangered New Zealand sea lion, the world’s rarest sea lion species. The females normally move up to a mile (about 1.5 kilometers) inland with their pups during the breeding season to protect them from rougher conditions at the coast – but now there are a lot more humans in...
ANIMALS
SPY

Never Take on a Project Without a Tool-Friendly Pair of Work Pants

Every man needs some of the best work pants if he wants to be ready for chores, projects, manual labor, or just stylishly looking like it. A great pair of work pants is tough and durable and made from high-quality fabrics. For serious work, you want these pants to be able to take a beating and handle dirt, cuts and regular washing. Given they’re designed to be used for work, many work pants also include extra or oversize pockets or loops to carry around any tools you might need. But not everyone needs construction work-level protection; some of the best work pants...
APPAREL
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Offered To Sell “The Whole Product” To FOX

Actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin for the latest episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. Culkin noted how he believes WWE has lost the focus of their product due to preparing for a...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE
ComicBook

Disney+ Cancels Upcoming Series Featuring Fan-Favorite Character

At one point, Disney+ was developing a series featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of the first characters ever developed by the late Walt Disney. Over Christmas weekend, however, the creatives behind that series suggested on Twitter their version of the show is no longer in development. Long-time animation filmmaker Matt Danner revealed his team was well into development before the Mouse put the kibosh on the operation.
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

Deep Rock Galactic Gets Some Sweet DualSense Features on PS5

PlayStation owners can ring in the New Year with Deep Rock Galactic. Not only will it be debuting on PlayStation, but it will be on PlayStation Plus in January. Previously exclusive to PC and Xbox, this game of digging dwarves has been heavily praised for its multiplayer experience. Now that it is jumping consoles, it will be getting some unique DualSense features.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy