Planning, precision and first-hand testing allowed the folks at Epic Baits to take tungsten to the next level. Epic Baits Tungsten Worm Weights feature a diamond finished line hole that is double coated, heat treated and polished to create a virtually fray-free tungsten weight that you can count on. These high-density weights also provide incredible sensitivity so you can feel every bite and easily decipher bottom composition. Epic Baits Tungsten Worm Weights are constructed from 97% tungsten and 3% nickel and are half the size of comparable lead weights.

