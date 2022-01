Introducing Fancy Another? – a weeklong exploration of what young women's drinking culture in the UK looks like in 2022, with zero percent judgement. The country is currently vibrating with the sound of wine glasses being pushed to the back of the cupboard as an estimated one in six adults in the UK who drink alcohol plan to partake in Dry January. But what does drinking culture really look like today, for young people in this country? Are we actually buying into Dry Jan this year or, given the many reports that herald Gen Z as the dry generation, are we all already sober?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO