Just call her Dame Duffy! This week, Flora Duffy was awarded Damehood in the Queen's New Year Honours List, which recognizes achievements and service of "extraordinary people across the UK." Duffy was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (OBE) (the female equivalent to knighthood) for her services to sport in Bermuda—in particular, winning the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games (her medal was also a first in history for any Caribbean at the Olympics).

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO