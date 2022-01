Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that OnePlus still produces smartphones that impress a lot of people. The brand has traded some of its old-school enthusiast leanings in favor of mainstream audience appeal, and that has worked in its favor. With 2022 underway, it’s time for another set of smartphone releases, and the company is ready with its flagship for the year. This is the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it is launching in China next week.

