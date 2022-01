After a lot of delays caused by the semiconductor crisis, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G finally hitten the shelves. It was supposed to be released in 2021 but we had to wait until 2022 to see it become available worldwide. That is why, while initially a lot of people thought it would be a competitor of the Xiaomi Mi 11, it became one of the main rivals of the Xiaomi 12. Should people opt for the latest flagship killer by Xiaomi or did Samsung come up with a better option? This is a comparison between the specifications of the Xiaomi 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G which will hopefully clear your ideas in regards.

