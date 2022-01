India on Wednesday confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant of coronavirus after a 73-year-old man from the western state Rajasthan succumbed to the infection. The man, Laxminarayan Nagar, died in the city of Udaipur after two weeks of hospitalisation, officials said. He had tested positive for the infection on 15 December. Nagar had received both doses of the vaccine but also had other comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.Officials had sent his swab samples for genome sequencing and found on 25 December that he had contracted the Omicron variant despite having no travel history or contacts with previously...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO