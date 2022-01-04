ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Calls Twitter 'Disgrace to Democracy' After Marjorie Taylor Greene Ban

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Trump made a thinly veiled threat, saying the company "shouldn't be allowed to do business in this...

Dorie ann Hailey
2d ago

Lol now Trump wants everyone to get off Twitter because them 2 idiot's got banned he funny 🤣 the only ppl that will do that is his Cult members 🤣

blackgirlpower
3d ago

he's the biggest disgrace, and she second in line🤣🤣 great job twitter!!

the Lone Mummer
2d ago

Trump has assumed and retired the "Disgrace to Democracy" title on January 6th 2021.

