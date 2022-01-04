ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Uygur community in Antwerp appeals for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Cover picture for the articleAntwerp [Belgium], January 4 (ANI): Local Uygur community in Belgium's Antwerp city protested against Beijing's action against Uygurs in China's Xinjiang province and appealed to European countries to boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. Led by local leaders of the Uyghur community in Antwerp, the protestors raised slogans...

