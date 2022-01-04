ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nominations for the International Brand Equity India Property Awards 2022 and Best Brand Awards 2022 are now open

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Brand Equity (IBE), the leading brand market research company, marketing consulting, and business news magazine, is back with the 2022 edition of the India Property Awards and Best BrandMarketing Awards India. About the 2022 India Property Awards:The 7th edition of the...

JustWravel wins the Best Enterprise Award - Travel and Tourism, 2021

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MSME India Business Awards recognised JustWravel Pvt. Ltd. as the best travel and tourism organisation in India. While accepting the award, Shubhangi Pandey, the co-founder and Vice President, gives credit for the award to theA Noida based organization founded in 2015, JustWravel has gained recognition in the past by Startup India, as well as the esteemed travel organization Trip advisor when it was granted the Traveler's choice award in 2020. Along with 4.8 stellar rating on Google reviews,The company takes pride in being a strong community of more than 30,000 travelers and has organized more than 3000 trips PAN India includingWhile on a journey, the experienced and informed trip leads encourage the travelers to try out the local cuisine as well as explore the handicrafts market. This helps because the travelers get to sample home made ingredients as well support authentic craftsmen which helps the local economy to grow.
TRAVEL
Alcon announces launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity in India

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the commercial launch of the first and only presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) with wavefront-shaping technology - the AcrySofreg;IQ Vivityreg;IOL (Vivityreg;). This new PC-IOL is now available to Indian ophthalmologists...
BUSINESS
India Leadership Conclave 2021 Power Brand Awards conferred to top Industry Leaders, Social Reformers and Hoteliers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nation's Most IconicPrestigious Leadership Conclave, the 12th Annual India Leadership ConclaveIndian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2021 was organized successfully on 29th December at Sahara Star, Mumbai, India. Prominentnoted industry leaders, Social Reformers, Hoteliers, Fashion Designers, Jewellery Designers, Movie Stars attended the iconicprestigious 12th Annual...
INDIA
iQOO 9 series to launch in India soon

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): The Chinese smartphone company iQOO has recently revealed that its recent iQOO 9 series will be launching in India soon. As per GSM Arena, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro unveiled a couple of days ago will go on sale in China starting next Wednesday. iQOO has not confirmed the international availability of the lineup at the event, but its Indian branch has revealed that the iQOO 9 series "will be launching in India soon."The Indian division has not announced the launch date of the iQOO 9 series yet, but in a press note obtained by GSM Arena, the company said that Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India Series finals will "highlight the upcoming launch of iQOO 9 series in India."The finals will begin on January 13, so the iQOO 9 lineup could be launched in India next week.
CELL PHONES
BridgeUp: India's first recurring revenue trading platform

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/Mediawire): Have you heard of the new entrant in the Fintech space that is building an entirely "new" asset class based on recurring revenue contracts? Interestingly, the modus operandi of this platform is based neither on equity nor on loan, but at the same time can help companies raise instant capital without incurring debt or dilution. Curious to know how? Read on...
BUSINESS
Practically launches an exciting 'School and Student Championship Quiz' - Prizes worth INR 11 Lakhs up for grabs!

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Leveraging its immersive learning expertise,The quiz offers the top three winners cash prizes of up to INR 6,00,000. Additionally, students also stand a chance to win scholarships worth INR 5,00,000 on the Practically App. The competition will be held in two segments: first for students from grade 6th to 8th and second for 9th to 12th. The questions are curated by the Practically team of experts based on the corresponding age group.
INDIA
JC Chaudhry achieves the First Guinness World Record on Numerology, first of 2022

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/PNN): The first-ever Guinness World Record in Numerology and the first world record of 2022 was achieved by one of India's top numerologists JC Chaudhry educating about ancient science to around 6000 participants, enthusiasts of numerology joined from USA, UK, Middle East, and India. The...
WORLD
Economy
Country
India
Marketing
Zuddl raises USD 13.35 Mn in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Qualcomm Ventures

Boston [US]/Bengaluru [India], January 7 (ANI/PR Newswire):Born in the pandemic, Zuddl was founded by"Zuddl's growth can be attributed to enterprises' need for greater customizability and control for their virtual and hybrid events. Most of our customers are global companies with remote teams, who have complex use cases that we help solve easily, all the while being on-brand," said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl. "Attendee engagement is a critical pillar of any event - in-person or virtual. With Zuddl, we are leveraging our experience of running in-person events and using technology to solve engagement and event ROI. While the world slowly returns to normalcy, Zuddl helps enterprises abstract the complexity from virtual and hybrid events and focus on their core."The virtual events market space is expected to grow at aboutZuddl's differentiation stems from its ability to deliver a high level of event customization, and powerful attendee engagement. Event organizers are enabled to customize every detail of their event quickly, and by themselves. Zuddl solves for attendee engagement by using technology to power interest-driven networking and implement gamification based on user actions.
BUSINESS
MS Token Initiates the Largest STO in History

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Millennium Fine Art, Inc. (MFAI):. On December 15, 2021 MS Token started trading on the Cryptos digital asset exchange. The current token price is $8.03 which represents a market capitalization of USD $1.204 billion. This makes MS Token not only one of the leading art companies in the world, but also the biggest STO which is larger than all the other current listed STOs combined. (STOmarket.com: $925 million)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legends League Cricket: Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny join team India Maharajas

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny are the new names in the India Maharajas squad for the Legends League Cricket starting in Muscat, Oman from January 20, 2022. In an official release, Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny's...
SPORTS
Air taxi market size expected to be 1,700 trillion won in 2040

Seoul [South Korea], January 7 (ANI/Global Economic): As the Korean government has started to construct UAM (Urban Air Mobility) infrastructure, the development of 'air taxi,' which are expected to grow to 1,700 trillion in 2040, is accelerating. The UAM is considered one of the next-generation mobility technologies as it can...
TRAFFIC
Winter Olympics-bound Arif Khan included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved the inclusion of Alpine Skiing athlete Arif Khan in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core group, until the Winter Olympics, scheduled this February in Beijing, China. Khan will take part in the Winter Olympics...
WORLD
Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
On the Heels of Nike Lawsuit, Lululemon Names New Mirror CEO

Lululemon is making some management changes at Mirror. Just one day after Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps, the company has named Michael Aragon as CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, effective Jan. 17. Aragon will report to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald and takes over for Mirror founder Brynn Putnam who resigned from her role in September. Aragon joins the athletic company from Amazon, where he has served for five years as chief content officer at Twitch, a live-streaming service that creates unique multi-player entertainment experiences. Under Aragon’s...
BUSINESS
Healthcare innovation thrives at CES 2022 amid pandemic

Leading health tech companies like Abbott, Omron Healthcare, P&G and Philips showed up in force at CES this year, and many smaller companies flocked to share their healthcare solutions as well. Among those exciting health tech innovations, ViraWarn, an airborne COVID-19 breathalyzer developed by Opteev Technologies, attracted many attendees. This...
MENTAL HEALTH

