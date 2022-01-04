ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watt another reason to celebrate Monday night

By Jeff Hathhorn
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Monday night was able celebrating Ben Roethlisberger’s career, but it also was enjoying TJ Watt.

Watt as much as anyone deferred the night to the future Hall of Fame quarterback.  For fans though, there is also the enjoyment of watching a linebacker now one sack away from tying the NFL record.

Watt had four of the Steelers nine sacks of Baker Mayfield in the 26-14 win over Cleveland Monday.

Cam Heyward said enough is enough, time for all to appreciate what Watt is doing.

“He better win that Defensive Player of the Year,” Heyward said.  “I know there’s a lot of great players out there.  I know that TJ is deserving of Defensive Player of the Year.  His preparation, the games he’s missed and he’s still right there with a chance to break it.  I can’t say enough about the guy.  Playing through all the stuff, dominating.  He’s due, let’s get him that Defensive Player of the Year.”

Last year Penn Hills grad and Pitt great Aaron Donald won with 27 of the 50 first place votes with Watt finishing second.  This year Watt leads the NFL by 3.5 sacks and is co-leader in tackles for loss, this while missing two games.

Watt’s season (21.5 sacks)
•         10th game with at least a sack
•         6th game with multiple sacks
•         3rd game with at least 3 sacks
•         12th player in NFL history to have at least 20 sacks in a season
•         1 shy of tying the NFL record held by Michael Strahan (22.5)

“The first year or two I used to do big individual goals-X amount of sacks, TFLs, all that stuff,” Watt said after the game.  “It adds too much pressure.  You start chasing.  Now it’s just trying to affect every game the best I can prepare.  It’s been working for me.  I’m not looking at goals like that anymore, just trying to be a game wrecker.”

Great term to describe him, after signing a four-year, $112 million contract extension just before the season started, Watt is proving the Steelers faith in him.

Watt’s impact vs. Cleveland:
·     Late 1st quarter following a Browns defensive stop on 4th and 5, Watt refused to let Cleveland get momentum with a tipped pass on second down and then a 10-yard sack on 3rd down
·     Late 2nd quarter, Browns down 10-0 and in Steelers territory with a 3rd and 2, Watt gets his second sack for minus 7 yards. It not only forces fourth down, but makes it 4th and 9 and the Browns have to punt.
·     Following a Chris Boswell field goal in the third quarter to make it 13-0, Watt again tips a pass by Mayfield on second down and then sacks Mayfield on third down forcing another punt.
·     The final sack comes in the Browns final drive to give him four on the night.
·     As much as Roethlisberger torches the Browns, Watt has 14.5 sacks in nine games, winning seven of them against Cleveland.

“You kind of get in a rhythm and it’s nice to get that early,” Watt said.  “You never know how a game is going to go.  Have to take them when they come.  When you get them in second and long and third and long pin your ears back and go.”

Pressure on the quarterback starts helping production in other areas including turnovers.  Ahkello Witherspoon had his third interception and Tre Norwood had one late.

“As a corner, it’s nice knowing you have that edge there and he’s speeding up the process,” Witherspoon said.  “Seeing the stuff he makes.  I usually don’t see it until tape the next day because I’m in coverage.  Then you say ‘this is incredible’.  I enjoy playing with him, that’s for sure.”

Watt said he was just happy to get the team and Roethlisberger a win.  Steelers fans will be happy if it’s a long time until his final game at Heinz Field.

