ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nas and Hit-Boy's Surprise Project 'Magic' Debuts at No. 30

By Store
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNas and Hit-Boy‘s surprise joint project Magic has debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200. According to reports, the nine-track project earned a total of 22,000 equivalent album units...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
wedr.com

Christmas Magic: Nas announces surprise album featuring A$AP Rocky, DJ Premier and Hit-Boy

Nas has a surprise Christmas gift for his fans, a new album dropping Thursday evening at midnight. The "Street Dreams" rapper revealed Thursday afternoon that he's releasing a new album titled Magic featuring a collabo with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. After Nas executive-produced his two previous albums, King's Disease and King's Disease II, with Hit-Boy, the duo is working together again.
MUSIC
NME

Nas releases new album ‘Magic’ produced by Hit-Boy

Nas has dropped a surprise new album called ‘Magic’ produced entirely by Hit-Boy – you can listen to it in full below. The legendary MC announced the project on social media last night (December 23), just a few hours before releasing it. “MAGIC is in the air,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nas Gifting Fans With Surprise Album ‘Magic’ Ahead of Christmas

Nas will be dropping a brand new album just in time for Christmas. The legendary rapper took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 23) to announce the details of his forthcoming album, Magic, which is scheduled to drop at midnight on Christmas Eve through Mass Appeal Records. “MAGIC is in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Dj Premier
NME

Nas announces new album ‘Magic’ arriving tonight

Nas has announced a brand new album called ‘Magic’, which will be released at midnight tonight (December 23). The new release will follow August’s ‘King’s Disease II’, which arrived 12 months after 2020’s ‘King’s Disease’. “MAGIC is in the air,”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Team Up Once Again On Illustrious "Magic"

They make for a match made in Hip Hop heaven and after blowing up the genre with back-to-back records, Nas and Hit-Boy have done it again. The producer and rapper pairing has been a staple in Hip Hop from its inception (along with DJs), and fans have been eating up each release from Nas and Hit-Boy. They surprised the world by announcing that they had yet another project on the horizon and now, Magic has arrived in all of its glory.
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Nas’ new album ‘Magic’

There always seems to be a big surprise release around the holidays every year, and here's Nas dropping Magic in under the 2021 wire. Like his two recent King's Disease albums, Magic is collaboration with producer Hit-Boy who brings a nostalgic, woozy, liminal style to the beats. While most of the album is just Nas and Hit Boy, "Wave Gods" features A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Magic
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Add A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier To "Wave Gods"

Fans were treated to an unexpected surprise when Nas revealed that he has once again partnered up with Hit-Boy. The two have continued to bring hit after hit on King's Disease and the record's follow-up, King's Disease II. As Hip Hop continues to boast about those albums, Nas and Hit-Boy slid in a surprise announcement and shared that Magic would arrive on Christmas Eve, and now, fans have just begun enjoying the new music.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Album Stream: Nas & Hit-Boy – Magic

Hours before gifts are under wrapped, Hit-Boy and Nas have delivered an early gift. The talented duo has put together a nine-track project called Magic with contributions from DJ Premier and A$AP Rocky. “Magic is in the air,” Nas tweeted. “2021 is not over. [This is a] completely new...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement

Nas and Hit-Boy have found the type of chemistry that hip-hop fans can only dream about. We have witnessed so many outstanding collaborations between rappers and producers (think Drake with 40, Kanye with Mike Dean, 21 Savage with Metro Boomin, and Playboi Carti with Pi'erre Bourne) and, late in his career, Nas appears to have found a groove with Hit-Boy, coming through with some of his best releases in recent memory. On Christmas Eve (December 24), the rapper/producer duo plans to bless their fans once more with the surprise release of a new album called Magic, which was announced on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Nas Makes ‘Magic’ in Top 5 of Top Rap Albums Chart

Nas expands his top 10 count on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, as Magic debuts at No. 5 on the chart dated Jan. 8 to secure his tenth top 10 effort on the list. The set, released Dec. 24 on Mass Appeal after one day of notice, starts with 21,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Dec. 30, according to MRC Data.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Hit-Boy's 1st Week Sales For "Magic" Are Here

Sales figures for Nas and Hit-Boy's newest album, Magic, are here. Over the first week since being released, the project moved 22k copies, landing it in the top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was released on December 24, 2021, through Mass Appeal Records and is the third...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Nas Debuts NFTs, Offers Fans Publishing Rights To Two Of His Songs

Nas has announced his partnership with blockchain platform Royal to offer 50 percent of the streaming rights from two of his songs as NFTs. According to a press release, a limited number of tokens will be offered on January 11, granting holders a portion of the publishing rights to “Ultra Black” and “Rare” from King’s Disease and King’s Disease II, respectively.
MUSIC
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Sad-Looking Tristan Thompson Shows Up At Daughter True's Dance Class, Hours Before Admitting Maralee Nichols' Baby Is His & Issuing Apology To Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson looked sad arriving at his daughter True's dance class hours before admitting to the world that DNA results prove he's the father of Maralee Nichols' child. The 30-year-old NBA player may have been hoping to see Khloé Kardashian as he showed in a blacked-out SUV. Getting out of the luxury ride, Tristan immediately spotted the paparazzi.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy