Watch: Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, And Park Yong Woo Take On Bold Characters In “Tracer”

Opinions are just that, subjective and definitely not meant to be taken so seriously that one gets offended by an opinion that is different. I never take myself seriously, what I like today can even be different tomorrow lol. This week South Korean entertainment website FeeLM released the results of a reader poll on Best Drama Couple of 2021 and the picks run the gamut from understandable to lulz for different reasons. Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in Happiness was the top OTP for their natural chemistry and slice-of-life interactions albeit in a zombie apocalypse. I don’t get it but apparently it was done and done well. Next came Song Kang and Han So Hee in Nevertheless to which I say lots of sex and sexual tension does not a healthy relationship make. Song Kang also makes the list twice later in the 4th spot in Navillera with his veteran costar Park In Hwan which is adorbs. Anyhoo, the third spot is period cuties Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in Youth of May, basically doing period romance with no controversy and plenty of criticism of that era. Fifth comes Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Seok in Penthouse 2 but my (and everyone’s favorite) selection was Yoo Ah In and a Death Angel in Hellbound for the 6th spot. And last but not least, 7th rounds out with Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin in Hospital Playlist 2. If we’re going for non-canon CPs in a drama this year, I’ll throw in Song Joong Ki and Ingazhi in Vincenzo, Shin Mina and Hermes bags in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and Ahn Hyo Seob and his there one moment gone the next moment “blindness” in Lovers of the Red Sky.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO