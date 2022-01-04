ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, And Park Yong Woo Take On Bold Characters In “Tracer”

By J. Ahn
Soompi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest character teaser for MBC upcoming drama “Tracer” gives a closer look at its main characters!. “Tracer” is a new drama taking place at the National Tax Service. Im Siwan stars as Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau, while Go Ah Sung...

www.soompi.com

Variety

Jeon Do-yeon Heads Cast of Netflix Korean Film ‘Kill Bok-soon’

Korean star, Jeon Do-yeon, who won the best actress award in Cannes in 2007 for “Secret Sunshine,” will head the cast of newly-revealed Netflix original film “Kill Bok-soon.” To be directed by Byun Sung-hyun (“The Merciless” and upcoming “Kingmaker”), the film is produced by Seed Films, the company behind “Kingmaker” and “Love and Leashes.” In the titular role, Jeon stars as Gil Bok-soon a renowned hired killer who has difficultly achieving a work life balance, especially the pressure of being a single mum to a 15-year-old daughter. Her co-stars include Sol Kyung-gu as the head of the assassination firm where Gil is seeking a contract...
MOVIES
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo And Choi Hee Seo Tear Up As They Watch Park Hyo Joo Take The Runway In “Now We Are Breaking Up”

Get ready for an emotional moment on the next episode of SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up”!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Kyung Nam And Ahn Eun Jin Resume Their Romance After Resolving Their Misunderstandings In “The One And Only”

Kim Kyung Nam and Ahn Eun Jin’s romance is back on track in JTBC’s “The One and Only”!. “The One and Only” is a unique romance drama starring Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet‘s Joy, and Kang Ye Won as three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go—and in their attempt to do so, Pyo In Sook (Ahn Eun Jin) winds up meeting “the one and only” most valuable person of her life.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

K-ent Lists the 5 Breakout Male Drama Actors of 2021 as Na In Woo, Lee Do Hyun, Song Kang, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Jun Young

Okay, these guys are busy bees this year and most on the list did at least two K-dramas this year and some even more than that (Song Kang, imma looking at you). With the year coming to a close, there is a promising new crop of breakout male drama actors who are expected to rake in more casting offers to capitalize on the momentum delivered this year. The 2021 breakouts as considered by K-ent are out and first (in no particular order) comes Na In Woo who did Queen Cheorin (Mr. Queen) and who I lol called a constipated wet noodle but it turns out that was 90% the terrible second male lead character and he ended up turning my opinion around when he stepped in for the swapped out male lead in River Where the Moon Rises.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Lee Chung Ah, Park Kyu Young, Jeon Hyeoseong, and Kang Min Hyuk Sign on for 2022 Netflix Drama Celebrity

I’ve seen folks asking about the 2022 Netflix produced K-dramas and there hasn’t been that many announced yet. So here’s one more to start expanding that short list – Netflix is producing the 12-episode K-drama Celebrity which is called a social and psychological thriller about fame. It will star Lee Chung Ah, Park Kyu Young, Jeon Hyeseong, and Kang Min Hyuk. It’s slated to start filming next month for airing based on Netflix’s programming schedule. It deals with the world of influencers and internet celebrities, those who have made it and those who aspire to that success. I love that cast and this is definitely a new subject matter for Netflix to tackle on its K-drama slate.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, And Kim Ji Hyun Experience Ups And Downs Of Life Together In New JTBC Drama

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “39” (literal title) shared new stills of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun!. “39” is about three friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. The drama will tell the beautiful and emotional everyday stories of three 39-year-old woman who encounter unforeseen circumstances.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

FeeLM Poll for Best Drama CP of the Year Goes to Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in Happiness But Everyone Loves Yoo Ah In and the Death Angel in Hellbound Making the List

Opinions are just that, subjective and definitely not meant to be taken so seriously that one gets offended by an opinion that is different. I never take myself seriously, what I like today can even be different tomorrow lol. This week South Korean entertainment website FeeLM released the results of a reader poll on Best Drama Couple of 2021 and the picks run the gamut from understandable to lulz for different reasons. Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in Happiness was the top OTP for their natural chemistry and slice-of-life interactions albeit in a zombie apocalypse. I don’t get it but apparently it was done and done well. Next came Song Kang and Han So Hee in Nevertheless to which I say lots of sex and sexual tension does not a healthy relationship make. Song Kang also makes the list twice later in the 4th spot in Navillera with his veteran costar Park In Hwan which is adorbs. Anyhoo, the third spot is period cuties Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in Youth of May, basically doing period romance with no controversy and plenty of criticism of that era. Fifth comes Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Seok in Penthouse 2 but my (and everyone’s favorite) selection was Yoo Ah In and a Death Angel in Hellbound for the 6th spot. And last but not least, 7th rounds out with Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin in Hospital Playlist 2. If we’re going for non-canon CPs in a drama this year, I’ll throw in Song Joong Ki and Ingazhi in Vincenzo, Shin Mina and Hermes bags in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and Ahn Hyo Seob and his there one moment gone the next moment “blindness” in Lovers of the Red Sky.
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, WJSN’s Bona, And More Introduce Their “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” Characters + Why They Chose The Drama

Upcoming youth drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal translation) has shared a sneak peek with a new production video!. tvN’s “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21. The drama also stars WJSN’s Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung, and is written by Kwon Do Eun (“Search: WWW“) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun (“Search: WWW,” “The King: Eternal Monarch”).
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Siwan to participate in an OST for his Wavve original series 'Tracer'

Siwan will be participating in an OST for his drama 'Tracer'. Siwan, currently gearing up to return to the small-screen in his Wavve original drama 'Tracer', plays the role of a man named Hwang Dong Ju. The character is a young chief who works at the National Tax Service, a place known to be scarier than the prosecutor's office. In addition to starring in the drama 'Tracer', Siwan will also be lending his voice for an OST in order to heighten viewers' immersion into the drama.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Ji Hyun Woo Takes Home the 2021 KBS Drama Award Daesang for Young Lady and Gentleman as Ceremony Shines with Many Stars in Attendance Winning Awards

The 2021 KBS Drama Awards was the surprising highlight for me of the three network ceremonies, there was so many of my faves in attendance and everyone looked great! Even the black dresses were uniquely cut so it wasn’t so boring, but most of the ladies took bigger fashion chances than the Korean actress contingent usually do. It was a surprise win of Ji Hyun Woo for the Daesang as he was the male lead of hit weekend drama Young Lady and Gentleman. KBS had more dramas than MBC but not as many hits as SBS but the presence of most of the stars who did a KBS drama showed up so it really made the ceremony sparkle. The top award winners are: Top Excellence went to Kim So Hyun for River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin in The King’s Affection on the actress side, while Lee Do Hyun in Youth of May and Cha Tae Hyun for Police University won for the actors. Next level Excellence Award was given to Jung Yong Hwa in Sell Your Haunted House and Kim Min Jae for Dali and the Cocky Prince and over to the actresses it was Go Min Si for Youth of May and Kwon Nara in Royal Secret Agent. There were 7 couples that won Best Couple and the screenwriter of Young Lady and Gentleman took home Best Writer.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Woo!ah! is ready to go 'Catch the Stars'

Woo!ah! has dropped a poster for their upcoming comeback. On December 28 at midnight KST, NV Entertainment girl group revealed their comeback poster for their new digital single, 'Catch the Stars'. This marks woo!ah!'s first comeback in eight months since 'WISH', which was released in May of this year. Check...
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

The Hosts of the 2021 KBS Drama Awards with Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung More Interesting as Daesang Winner Likely a Veteran From Hit Weekend Family Dramas Revolutionary Sisters or Gentleman and Young Lady

I would love to see a talented grown up child actress like Kim So Hyun or Park Eun Bin win a year end drama Daesang but alas it’s likely not their time (yet). The KBS 2021 Year End Drama Awards are being postulated to be the least competitive and interesting among the Big Three networks due to having zero major hits in dramas other than the weekend long family drama. From the two being Revolutionary Sisters and Gentleman and Young Lady will come the Daesang winner and it’s between Yoon Joo Sang in the former and Cha Hwa Young for the latter. I think Kim So Hyun and her saguek River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin and her sageuk The King’s Affection will both get plenty of awards for themselves and the rest of the cast but since neither were certified hits it’s hard for KBS to give either the Daesang even if the two actresses hard carried the dramas. So I’m more interested to see Kim So Hyun and Lee Do Hyun host together, and his Youth of May was also a shining light for KBS even with the low ratings as it proved one can do the democracy protest era of the 1980’s and not piss off K-netizens lol.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Woo!ah! drops the official comeback schedule for 'Catch the Stars'

Woo!ah! will be returning soon. On December 27 at midnight KST, NV Entertainment girl group revealed their comeback schedule for their new digital single, 'Catch the Stars'. As reported, it was composed by collapsedone and Lee Hae Sol, producers known to have collaborated with various JYP Entertainment's artists including Wonder Girls, 2PM, GOT7, TWICE, DAY6, and more.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Ji Hyun Woo’s Total Surprised Pikachu Face When He Won the Daesang at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards is the K-netizens First Cute Meme of 2022

I legit never thought I would see a live-action Surprised Pikachu Face in K-ent but here we are and it’s adorable. The winners at the big three network Year End Drama Awards are usually known in advance, if you show up it means you know you’re winning something. The K-drama On Air went deep in there to start the series in discussing that background politicking. The discussion around the KBS Drama Awards this year was definitely that no prime time drama got high enough ratings for the leads to merit the award so it was going to come from a weekend drama between Young Lady and Gentleman or Revolutionary Sisters. K-ent thought it was going to be between two elder veterans but ended up going to male lead Ji Hyun Woo of Young Lady and Gentleman. He was so genuinely surprised that the camera captured the exact moment he made what the world knows as Surprised Pikachu Face. It’s now become the first K-drama Meme of 2022 and bonus points to veteran mommy Lee Il Hwa who gets to be in the background of this meme forever as well lol. As for whether Ji Hyun Woo deserves it, for me it’s not for this drama but he’s been acting for 17 years so in terms of experience he’s built up the cred for sure. For me it would always be Queen In Hyun’s Man.
WORLD
Soompi

SMTOWN LIVE 2022 Breaks Record For Most Streamed Korean Online Concert

SMTOWN’s online concert was a record-breaking success!. On January 1, SM Entertainment held an online concert titled “SMTOWN 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA.”. A record-breaking 51 million streams from 161 different regions was recorded for the event. This surpasses their record of 35.83 million streams from last year’s SMTOWN Live “Culture Humanity” concert and sets a new record for the highest number of streams ever achieved by a Korean online concert.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Lee Jin Wook And Kwon Nara Begin A Desperate Chase In “Bulgasal”

TvN’s “Bulgasal” has revealed new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that does not die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Park So Dam, Song Sae Byuk, Han Hyun Min, And More Are Firm On What They Want In “Special Delivery” Posters

Upcoming crime action film “Special Delivery” has released exciting new character posters!. “Special Delivery” stars Park So Dam as Jang Eun Ha, a talented driver who has a 100 percent success rate when it comes to making special deliveries. The tough and daring Eun Ha will deliver anything speedily and securely for a price – but she winds up getting into hot water when she finds herself unexpectedly taking on human cargo in the form of the young boy Kim Seo Won (Jung Hyun Joon). The film also stars Song Sae Byuk, Kim Eui Sung, Yeon Woo Jin, Yeom Hye Ran, and Han Hyun Min.
WORLD

