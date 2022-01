Technology stocks rallied Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) advancing 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 1.9%. In company news, Apple (AAPL) was finishing 2.4% higher on Monday, earlier climbing 3% to a best-ever $182.88 a share and becoming the first comoany to top $3 trillion in market capialization. In a new research note, Wedbush Monday said demand for Apple's iPhone 13 has been outstripping supply by a significant margin, providing a tailwind as the supply chain issues ease in the first half of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO