Cell Phones

In-app graphics reveals possible ZenFone 9 and ROG Phone 6 designs

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of beta testing, ASUS finally released the stable Android 12 update for the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip yesterday. Interestingly enough, the latest update also seems to contain references for the upcoming ZenFone 9 and ROG Phone 6. As spotted by ASUS ZenTalk forum member The...

www.xda-developers.com

shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Store is distributing apps that could infect phones with malware

It's tough running your own app store. Microsoft decided to go with Amazon's when Windows 11 picked up support for Android apps rather than run its own, and even Samsung's been hedging its bets, running its own app store for its Galaxy devices alongside the Play Store for years. But, based on what we've dug up today, it could be doing a better job at it. Several Showbox movie piracy app clones that Samsung is distributing to customers on its Galaxy Store may be able to infect customer's devices with malware.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R monitor is for editors, art directors, & graphic designers

Achieve professional results with the LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R monitor. Designed with photo/video editors, graphic designers, livestreamers, and artists in mind, it meets all of your work needs. This monitor boasts a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 98 percent coverage. Furthermore, the LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R features a DCI-P3 color gamut, providing deep blacks and vibrant shades across a wide viewing angle. In fact, the Nano IPS Black panel enhances this monitor by delivering lifelike and nuanced black tones for more depth. Moreover, this gadget includes a detachable auto self-calibration sensor, which you can easily schedule via LG’s software. This sensor helps to save you time, allowing you to work more efficiently. Overall, experience superior performance at your home or in-office workspace.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Microsoft patent reveals triple screen Surface phone

The U.S. tech giant Microsoft has stayed away from the foldable screen trend that has been making the rounds in the smartphone industry. And it looks like the company might remain committed to its Surface series devices suggested by the recently surfaced patent. According to a report by PatientlyApple, After...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

ASUS ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro appear in 2D renders; launch forthcoming

In March 2021, ASUS unveiled the ROG Phone 5 series comprising of the ROG Phone 5, 5 Pro, and 5 Ultimate. Later in August, the company launched the updated version of the phones dubbed ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro. Now, ASUS seems to be gearing to launch this year’s gaming phones as new 2D renders(EqualLeaks) of the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro have arrived on the internet.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Master graphic design and web design for only $30

Graphic design and web design are two of the hardest professions to learn. The cost of classes is enormous, and pretty much the only way to really master these skills is with a combination of practice and consistent guidance that isn’t locked to a class schedule. That’s why The...
COMPUTERS
fcp.co

12 Trends in Graphic Design for 2022

Philip VanDusen takes a look at the hottest graphic trends for 2022. The similar video we posted a the beginning of 2021 proved to be popular, so here we are again with Philip's predictions. We always enjoy watching these insights by Philip as it gives you an idea of what...
ENTERTAINMENT
xda-developers

TCL’s new wearable display glasses are 30% lighter than the previous model

At CES 2021, TCL first showcased a prototype unit of its wearable display glasses. The company brought these glasses to the market as the TCL NXTWEAR G in June last year. The glasses featured two 1080p Sony Micro OLED panels that emulated a massive 140-inch display, giving users a truly immersive visual experience on the go. However, they were a bit bulky for everyday use. TCL has now showcased an upgraded model, called the TCL NXTWEAR AIR, at the ongoing CES 2022 trade show, and it aims to address some of the issues with the previous model.
CES
Digital Trends

Intel Arc discrete graphics to soon launch in over 50 PC designs

Intel has revealed some more information about its highly anticipated Arc discrete graphics at its CES 2022 keynote. The major announcement is that the product is indeed shipping, “marking a new era in the discrete graphics market,” according to Intel. Intel says more than 50 new mobile and...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Google adds new Ultra-Wideband settings toggle to Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is the first phone from Google to support Ultra-Wideband, a wireless technology that allows more precise positioning and location than standard Bluetooth signals. Google hasn’t built many features for the Pixel 6 Pro yet to take advantage of this hardware capability, but now you can turn it off if you really want to.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Stuck on Boot Animation after Update :(

Hi, I'd like to start off by saying I'm new here, and have went over all the newbie threads as best as I can. I appreciate how welcoming this forum is, I never took that much of a deep look at it besides looking at threads in the past for multiple things. Still very new to all this stuff in general. Due to being stuck rn, I cannot provide a proper signature, apologies.
COMPUTERS

