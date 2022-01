Nebraska women's basketball has yet to crack the top-25 this season. That might change next week when the poll comes out following Tuesday's home win over No. 8 Michigan. Behind 20 points and seven rebounds from freshman Alex Markowksi and a defense that held the Wolverines to just 1 for 3 from long range, the Huskers took Michigan to the shed for a 79-58 win and the first Nebraska win over a top-10 team in eight years.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO