The Three Realms made a comeback, and the God of War came into the world! “Fantasy Westward Journey” mobile game Martial Arts Pinnacle League S3 season playoffs officially kicked off today! The top eight teams meet at the top, the technological innovation experience is upgraded, the million-dollar bonus is ready, and the cross-border cooperation is infinite. Let us witness the re-ignition of the fantasy war in the three realms, and look forward to the birth of the heroes who are fighting for hegemony!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO