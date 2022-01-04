ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Deutsche Bank Starts Sysco (SYY) at Hold

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan initiates coverage on Sysco (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Coursera Inc (COUR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Upgrades Hexcel Corp. (HXL) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli upgraded Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Downgrades Visa (V) to Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev downgraded Visa (NYSE: V) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka upgraded Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) from Sell to Hold with a price target of $210.00. The analyst comments "Since our downgrade of CAR post-market on November 2, its 2023E EV/EBITDA multiple has contracted by nearly seven turns, to 9.4x. That's due entirely to a 45.4% decline in shares of CAR (the S&P 500 gained 1.5% during that time frame), as none of our forecasts have changed. Recall, as we noted at the time, while we remained constructive on rental car industry fundamentals in the near term, we viewed certain trading dynamics as having pushed the stock to unreasonable valuation levels while also having meaningfully lowered the probability of further open market share repurchases at or near that price level. However, based on Wednesday's closing price, we view risk/reward as being considerably more balanced than it was on November 2. In the absence of compelling reasons to reduce either our target multiple or estimates, quite simply we believe the most proper course of action is to change our rating from Sell to Hold, and that is what we have done."
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mullan
StreetInsider.com

Sysco Corp. (SYY) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022,...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Has $48.84 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syy#Hold
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Has $44.83 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vonage were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in STERIS were worth $50,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On This Agriculture Company

Deutsche Bank analyst Christopher Barnes initiated coverage of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) with a Buy rating and $9 price target, implying a 25.6% upside. The analyst sees Local as a well-positioned controlled environment agriculture company "capable of disrupting the traditionally grown leafy greens value chain." He notes the company is...
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: HSBC Starts Nu Holdings (Nubank) (NU) at Hold

HSBC analyst Neha Agarwala initiates coverage on Nu Holdings (Nubank) (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Has $140.52 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.05% of Citrix Systems worth $140,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.5% to $1.41; 5.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.41 per share, or $5.64 annualized. This is an 8.5% increase from the prior dividend of $1.30. The dividend will be...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verizon Communications (VZ) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brady Corp. (BRC) Declares $0.225 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, or $0.9 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy